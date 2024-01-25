Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $16,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 66.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.95. 1,979,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $100.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

