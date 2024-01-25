Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 416 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 110.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.30.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,968. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.97 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $99.69 and a 1 year high of $215.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

