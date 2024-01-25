Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.67.

Netflix Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $17.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $561.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,549,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,723,683. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $562.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $245.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $478.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.