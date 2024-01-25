Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $763.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $699.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $783.88. The company has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.22.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

