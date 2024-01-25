Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,564 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,014 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after acquiring an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after buying an additional 230,185 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after buying an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,660,000 after buying an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.35.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.34. 5,021,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,147. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.