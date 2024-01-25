Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

ODFL traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $395.44. 521,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.80 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

