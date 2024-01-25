Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 3,473 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,492. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $95.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

