Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 500,000 Shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 2.34% of Rigel Resource Acquisition worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RRAC. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,460,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 611,257 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,230,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,288,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Resource Acquisition alerts:

Rigel Resource Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RRAC remained flat at $11.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,181. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Resource Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Resource Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.