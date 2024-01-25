Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $536.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,655. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.97 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

