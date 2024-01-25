Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 554,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,584,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,382. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.