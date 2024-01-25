Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 933,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after acquiring an additional 963,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,932,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,923 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Read Our Latest Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,777,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,066,061. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.