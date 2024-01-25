PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,150,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 637,961 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $4.83.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

About PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 117,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 559,537 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 796,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 377,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 692,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

