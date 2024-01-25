PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,150,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 637,961 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $4.83.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO High Income Fund
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Food fight! Which grocery store stocks will win in 2024?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Intuitive Surgical’s post-earnings dip is a healthy time to buy
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 5 top healthcare stocks for earnings growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.