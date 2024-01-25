PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Down 52.9% in January

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the December 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

Shares of PMX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 13,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,146. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

In related news, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 535,449 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 729,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 201,139 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 61,251 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

