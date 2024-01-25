Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 118 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LHX opened at $204.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average of $188.19. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

