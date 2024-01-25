Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 169 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $137.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.97.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.