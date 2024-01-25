Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 981 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IJS stock opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.