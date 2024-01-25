Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 4,919 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM opened at $127.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 140.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.31. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.19.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

