Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,358 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.