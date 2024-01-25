Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $11.18 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,441,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,284,833,000 after acquiring an additional 903,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,701,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,691,000 after purchasing an additional 492,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $174.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

