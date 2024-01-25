Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

NYSE:BMY opened at $50.24 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

