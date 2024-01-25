Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $9.48 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $401.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.83 and a 200 day moving average of $390.87. The stock has a market cap of $194.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

