Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

