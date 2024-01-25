Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 2,126 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $127.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

