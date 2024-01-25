Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

