Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LH. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

NYSE LH opened at $223.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

