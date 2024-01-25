Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 1,083 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Enbridge by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Enbridge by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,034,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.53 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

