Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 793 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Schlumberger by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,048 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

