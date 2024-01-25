Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PNW. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.38.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PNW opened at $68.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $109,355,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after buying an additional 474,174 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

