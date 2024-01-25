Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Increased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE PXD opened at $222.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.