Piper Sandler Increases Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Price Target to $11.00

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 224,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 185,834 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 82,478 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 72,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.