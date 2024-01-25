PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.24

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 170000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
PJX Resources Trading Up 9.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$38.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 9.00.
PJX Resources Company Profile
PJX Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.
