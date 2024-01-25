Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

Plexus Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.74. 71,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,474. Plexus has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $195,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after buying an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plexus by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 615,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,017,000 after acquiring an additional 73,144 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Plexus by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 417,598 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

