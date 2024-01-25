Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $2.14

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.05. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 365,071 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PSNY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Stories

