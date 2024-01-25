Polymath Market Cap Hits $139.51 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Polymath has a market cap of $139.51 million and $33,422.75 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00163713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010154 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

