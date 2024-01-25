PotCoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $34.04 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00163006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014416 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002428 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

