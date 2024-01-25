Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.16. 29,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,002. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 277.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

