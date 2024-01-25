Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

PFBC traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,129. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 21.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 417.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 31,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 20.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.