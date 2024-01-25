Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS.
Preferred Bank Stock Performance
PFBC traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $71.16. The company had a trading volume of 29,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,129. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $77.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05.
Preferred Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank Company Profile
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Preferred Bank
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What are fintech companies?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.