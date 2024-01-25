Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Premier Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 41.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Premier Financial Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Premier Financial has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Premier Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFC. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Hovde Group began coverage on Premier Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $30,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Premier Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Premier Financial by 365.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Premier Financial by 149.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

