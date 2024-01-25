Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,592 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $473.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.25 and its 200-day moving average is $460.92. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $508.78.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

