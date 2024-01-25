Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,735 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Store Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.0601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

