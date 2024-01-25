Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $188.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

NYSE PGR opened at $178.36 on Thursday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $104.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.48.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

