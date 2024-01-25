Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

PGR traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,441,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,905. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.73 and its 200-day moving average is $147.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.56.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

