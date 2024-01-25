ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $19.39

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $18.73. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 3,365,569 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 337,209 shares during the period.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

