ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading 2.3% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.90 and last traded at $71.57. 10,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 69,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.96.
ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 2.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000.
ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile
The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.
