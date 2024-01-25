ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

OSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on ProSomnus from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of OSA opened at $0.77 on Monday. ProSomnus has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProSomnus in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProSomnus in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProSomnus by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProSomnus in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProSomnus by 850.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 237,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 212,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

