Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,574. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

