Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

PB traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 106,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,375. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.