Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Barclays

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.95.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.0 %

PEG opened at $56.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,912 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.