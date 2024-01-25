PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,569 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after acquiring an additional 228,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,745,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,523,000 after buying an additional 585,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $109.26.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.