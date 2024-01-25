PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Down to $109.24

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.24, but opened at $106.28. PulteGroup shares last traded at $105.84, with a volume of 310,168 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

